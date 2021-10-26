Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Momo worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Momo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Momo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Momo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Momo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

MOMO opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

