Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Earnings Results

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

MCRI traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.57. 3,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.98. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

