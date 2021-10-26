Monolith Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $25,709.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00053985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00217779 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00104733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

