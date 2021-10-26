Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PTRA. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Proterra stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Proterra has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proterra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Proterra in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

