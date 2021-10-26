Morgan Stanley Increases Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $132.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.73.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $108.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

