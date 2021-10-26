Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEF. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.40.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.44 on Monday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

