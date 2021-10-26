Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Morningstar worth $18,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.23, for a total transaction of $118,005.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,989.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total value of $69,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,116 shares of company stock valued at $65,406,875. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MORN opened at $300.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.75 and a 52-week high of $306.61.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

