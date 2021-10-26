Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 938,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 451,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $23,446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,404,000 after acquiring an additional 297,877 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after acquiring an additional 159,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $9,492,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.28. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. Morphic’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 30,307 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 11,620 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $659,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,905. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

