Motive Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 26,039 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEO opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

