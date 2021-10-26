Motive Wealth Advisors Invests $1.56 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. CDW accounts for 1.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in CDW by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,428,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $191.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $117.02 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.59.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

