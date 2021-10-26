Motive Wealth Advisors Invests $235,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $171.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $512.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

