Motive Wealth Advisors Invests $8.57 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 6.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $110.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.36.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

