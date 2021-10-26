Motive Wealth Advisors Makes New $343,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

