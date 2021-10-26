Motive Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 12,711 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Ceridian HCM makes up 0.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 91.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -299.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $130.32.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

