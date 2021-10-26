Motive Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth about $147,000.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $155.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.55. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.09.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

