MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 8.4%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s share price traded down 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.61 and last traded at $34.90. 144,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,815,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.23 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

