Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPLX. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. Mplx has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

