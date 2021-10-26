MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) to report $702.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $711.50 million and the lowest is $695.80 million. MRC Global posted sales of $585.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.55 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.82. 1,023,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,034. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $729.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,773,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 157,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 829,066 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.