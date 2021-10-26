MSA Safety (MSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.81. 583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.59. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 in the last 90 days. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

