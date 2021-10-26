M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average of $147.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 28.3% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 54.1% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 62.2% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

