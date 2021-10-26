M&T Bank Corp Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,554,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,177,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

