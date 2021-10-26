M&T Bank Corp Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

