M&T Bank Corp Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,437 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,928,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,804 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,005,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 959,336 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

