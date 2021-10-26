M&T Bank Corp Has $981,000 Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.58. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFBS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

