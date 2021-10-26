M&T Bank Corp Sells 381 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,072.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,848 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,261,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after purchasing an additional 676,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZU opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

