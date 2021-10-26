M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,717,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $301,779,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

DLTR opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.83. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

