M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

