National Bank Financial Weighs in on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million.

KL has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

Shares of KL stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.66. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,620,000 after purchasing an additional 434,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,107,000 after purchasing an additional 733,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,267 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,778,000 after buying an additional 161,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

