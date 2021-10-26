National Bank Financial Weighs in on New Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cormark reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.43.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$1.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.29 and a one year high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$243.52 million for the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

