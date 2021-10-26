NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.24

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Barclays upgraded NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

