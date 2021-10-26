NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,233 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 94.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.69. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

