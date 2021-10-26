NEAR Protocol Price Up 55.6% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 55.6% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and $676.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $12.42 or 0.00019999 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00113769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.52 or 0.00453365 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00039986 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001499 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 526,677,201 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

