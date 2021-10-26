Needham & Company LLC Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $60.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho cut Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.55.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

