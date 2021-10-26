Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Position Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,262 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $108,800.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $159,252.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,621.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

