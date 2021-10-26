NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 22,636.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,877 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $39,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.