Nestlé’s (NSRGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.
OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $126.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
