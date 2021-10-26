Nestlé’s (NSRGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $126.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

