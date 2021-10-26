NETGEAR (NTGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $963.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial cut their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,732. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NETGEAR stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.87% of NETGEAR worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

