Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 5,615 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $63.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

