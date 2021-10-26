Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $67.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

