Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,883 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after acquiring an additional 772,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after acquiring an additional 254,405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,253,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,508,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after buying an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.