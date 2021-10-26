Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,369,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Maximus by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $2,671,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus stock opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

