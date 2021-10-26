Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,088 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at $321,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

CIGI stock opened at $144.44 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day moving average is $119.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

