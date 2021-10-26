Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 29.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 84.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCS opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

CCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

