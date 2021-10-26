Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Atlas Crest Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the second quarter worth about $495,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Atlas Crest Investment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACIC opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Atlas Crest Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Atlas Crest Investment Profile

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

