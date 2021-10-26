Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,336 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL stock opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average of $119.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

