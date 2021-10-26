New England Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8,645.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 642,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,093,000 after buying an additional 635,016 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 142,428 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,603,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,925,000 after buying an additional 196,498 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.84. 406,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,122,684. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

