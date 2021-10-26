New England Asset Management Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.50. 470,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,513,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

