New England Asset Management Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.66. 115,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,725. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $433.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

