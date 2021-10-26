New England Asset Management Inc. Has $648,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

New England Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.72. 6,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,749. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

