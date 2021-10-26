New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

New England Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth about $2,276,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 69.9% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

